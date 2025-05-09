FM Bayramov discusses rising regional tensions with Pakistani counterpart
Baku, May 9, AZERTAC
On May 8, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.
The ministers discussed the current regional security situation, focusing on the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.
Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar provided details on the rocket attacks launched by India on Pakistan between May 6-7 and the subsequent response measures taken by Pakistan. He emphasized that the Indian attacks primarily targeted civilians, resulting in numerous casualties, and in retaliation, Pakistan targeted military facilities.
The Pakistani minister also mentioned that he had held discussions with the foreign ministers of several countries, offering a comprehensive explanation of the situation.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, expressed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan, condemning the military attacks that led to civilian casualties.
The Azerbaijani FM emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation and expressed hope that the tensions would be resolved diplomatically through negotiations.
During the phone conversation, both sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV
- [10:41]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 08.05.2025 [23:16]
Prevost, 'Latin Yankee', is first American pope
- 08.05.2025 [22:39]
Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces representatives hold meeting
- 08.05.2025 [20:42]
Azerbaijani wushu fighters bring home six European medals from Greece
- 08.05.2025 [19:13]
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent
- 08.05.2025 [18:26]
National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran
- 08.05.2025 [18:06]
Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER
- 08.05.2025 [17:44]
Fed warns of stagflation while Trump signals a hard line in China talks
- 08.05.2025 [17:30]
Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 08.05.2025 [16:44]
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone
- 08.05.2025 [16:34]
Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Gori Senior European Cup 2025
- 08.05.2025 [16:17]
Art museums could change thinking process – study
- 08.05.2025 [16:16]
National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin
- 08.05.2025 [15:46]
Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair
- 08.05.2025 [15:38]
Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected
- 08.05.2025 [15:07]
To the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit
- 08.05.2025 [15:06]
Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region
- 08.05.2025 [14:50]
Magnitude 3.4. quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Gusar district
- 08.05.2025 [14:40]
Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon
- 08.05.2025 [14:40]
OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute
- 08.05.2025 [14:35]
Specialized face mask can detect kidney disease with just your breath
- 08.05.2025 [14:24]
Azerbaijan and Vietnam to establish Joint Business Council
- 08.05.2025 [13:55]
12 Indian drones shot down since last night: Pakistan
- 08.05.2025 [12:46]
Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation
- 08.05.2025 [12:36]
Azerbaijani and Vietnamese FMs discuss international security issues
- 08.05.2025 [12:07]
Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel
- 08.05.2025 [11:44]
General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Alley of Martyrs
- 08.05.2025 [11:29]
Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for educational cooperation
- 08.05.2025 [11:20]
Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64
- 08.05.2025 [11:15]
MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
- 08.05.2025 [10:58]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 08.05.2025 [10:55]
Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected
- 08.05.2025 [10:53]
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles
- 08.05.2025 [10:43]
Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party
- 08.05.2025 [10:27]
PSG eliminates Arsenal to book Champions League final spot
- 08.05.2025 [10:25]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]