FM Bayramov discusses rising regional tensions with Pakistani counterpart

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

On May 8, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The ministers discussed the current regional security situation, focusing on the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar provided details on the rocket attacks launched by India on Pakistan between May 6-7 and the subsequent response measures taken by Pakistan. He emphasized that the Indian attacks primarily targeted civilians, resulting in numerous casualties, and in retaliation, Pakistan targeted military facilities.

The Pakistani minister also mentioned that he had held discussions with the foreign ministers of several countries, offering a comprehensive explanation of the situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, expressed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan, condemning the military attacks that led to civilian casualties.

The Azerbaijani FM emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation and expressed hope that the tensions would be resolved diplomatically through negotiations.

During the phone conversation, both sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.