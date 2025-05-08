General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, concluded his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 8.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the General Secretary at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

General Secretary To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, were seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.