Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Hakari railway station

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 31, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Hakari railway station, which is located on the section of the Hakari River passing through the territory of the Zangilan district.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps were briefed on the ongoing work, progress achieved, and future plans regarding the construction of the railway and the station.

The railway will be an integral part of the Zangezur Corridor (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, TRIPP), which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The visit brought together more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

This marks the 20th visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories, led by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.