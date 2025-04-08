Increasing numbers saying no to organ-donation consent in Italy
The number of Italian people who opted not to give their consent to their organs being donated upon death when they renewed their ID cards in the first three months of this year was up by 3.4% with respect to the equivalent period in 2024, ANSA reported citing the National Transplant Centre (CNT).
In a report released ahead of Donation Day on 11 April, the CNT stressed that the majority of Italians still opt to give the all-clear for organ donations.It said that in 570,000 of the around 950,000 declarations made in the January-March period people gave their consent - 60.3% of the total. It said 380,000, or 39.7%, refused.
Making a declaration when you renew your ID card is one of several ways people can give consent to donating their organs after death in Italy.
The declarations are registered on Italian transplant computer system.
