International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The 3rd International Statistics Forum on the theme “Prospects of Statistical Development: The Role of International Projects” and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Statistical Services of the CIS member states, chaired by Azerbaijan, are being held in Baku.

The forum participants first visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, laying a wreath at his grave. The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored. Subsequently, the participants visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

At the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Ali Asadov delivered the address of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants. He noted that the forum, held on the eve of World Statistics Day, is of great importance in terms of strengthening Azerbaijan’s international image, fostering the development of mutual relations in the field of statistics, expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and showcasing Azerbaijan’s achievements in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

Subsequently, Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Denis Trefilov, Chairman of the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee Konstantin Laykam, Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tahir Budagov, Director of the Statistics Division of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Tiina Luige, spoke, emphasizing the forum’s special significance in bringing together representatives of statistical institutions from various countries, international organizations, and academic circles. They highlighted its role in facilitating the exchange of advanced knowledge and experience in statistics, setting new goals, promoting joint projects, integrating into global statistical initiatives, and deepening international cooperation.

The three-day forum will discuss issues related to the System of National Accounts-2025, the international comparisons program based on purchasing power parity of currencies, the 2030 round of population and housing censuses, monitoring of Sustainable Development Goals, as well as sector-specific and multisectoral projects. The effectiveness of projects related to information technologies, integration of statistical data, institutional decisions, and the development of statistical expertise will also be evaluated.