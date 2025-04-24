International travelers tour Shusha city

Shusha, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation of NomadMania, the world's largest competitive travel community, representing 30 countries visited the city of Shusha, the cradle of the Azerbaijani culture, on Thursday as part of their trip to the country’s Karabakh region.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the travelers familiarized themselves with the landmarks located in the city, including the bullet-riddled monuments of the Azerbaijani prominent personalities - Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli. They were also briefed about the history of the city, its state during the occupation, and the ongoing construction efforts here. They learned that historical buildings, mosques, and monuments in Shusha were subjected to Armenian vandalism during the nearly 30-year-long occupation. Following the liberation of Shusha from occupation, large-scale reconstruction projects were initiated.

The travelers then viewed the House-Museum of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, also enjoying a marvelous view from the Jidir Duzu plain.

During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur, and view the large-scale restoration and construction efforts underway there, as well as the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomad Mania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travellers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 12 times.