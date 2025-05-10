Investigation continues into external impact on AZAL aircraft in Russian airspace

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

The investigation in Russia is ongoing regarding the incident involving the "Embraer 190" aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which crashed in December of last year after being subjected to external influences while in Russian airspace, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists.

The minister emphasized that the investigation into the crash of AZAL’s "Embraer 190" aircraft remains a priority and is consistently on Azerbaijan's agenda: “We raise this issue during every contact with the Russian side. Their explanation is that the investigation is still in progress. Once the investigative procedures are completed, more detailed information will be provided. We expect this investigation to conclude in the shortest possible time.”