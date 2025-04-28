Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb.

The Iranian President also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave.