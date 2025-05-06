Japan Tobacco International explores social investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Eddy Pirard, Chief Executive Officer of the Swiss company Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

During the meeting, Eddy Pirard was briefed on Azerbaijan’s favorable economic environment, business-friendly conditions, and the country’s industrial development prospects, including measures to localize production.

The two sides discussed JTI’s operations in Azerbaijan, relevant legislation concerning the production of tobacco products, the implementation of excise taxes, and the company’s potential participation in social investment initiatives in Azerbaijan.