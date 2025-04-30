Jeyhun Bayramov informs his Kuwaiti counterpart about Azerbaijan’s humanitarian mine action

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to the State of Kuwait, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

The meeting featured discussions on political, economic, trade, investment, energy, transport, communications, and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as well as the development of tourism ties, the current security situation in the Middle East, and regional dynamics in the post-conflict period.

The sides emphasized that the existing relations of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries are rooted in shared historical, cultural, and religious values, and are further strengthened by the ongoing political dialogue between their respective leaders.

Both ministers expressed confidence that the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait would yield fruitful outcomes in advancing practical cooperation across various fields.

They underlined that the geographical location of both countries offers opportunities to deepen cooperation in the fields of transport and communications.

The parties praised the mutual support and solidarity demonstrated within regional and international organizations, as well as the respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They also explored broader prospects for cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council and other international bodies in this context.

The meeting commended the two countries' mutual cooperation during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and highlighted potential future joint initiatives in combating climate change.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current situation and post-conflict realities in the region, the large-scale reconstruction and development activities in the liberated territories, as well as Azerbaijan’s humanitarian mine action efforts.

The ministers also discussed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including current challenges and obstacles.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.