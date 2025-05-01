Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Eyyub Yagubov performed a musical and artistic program titled “Only Culture” on the stage of the Opera Studio at the Baku Academy of Music.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, attended the event dedicated to the memory of the renowned poet and playwright Huseyn Javid.

During the performance, Eyyub Yagubov and his fellow artists delivered a captivating presentation that blended the magic of music, the harmony of songs, and the depth of poetry.