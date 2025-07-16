Liverpool reject £58m Bayern Munich offer for Diaz

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

Liverpool have rejected a £58.6m opening offer from Bayern Munich for forward Luis Diaz, according to BBC.

The German club approached Liverpool earlier this month but were told Diaz was not for sale.

That position was reinforced on Tuesday as Liverpool turned down the Bundesliga side's first bid for the 28-year-old Colombia international.

Liverpool value Diaz, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027, in excess of £87m as a key member of Arne Slot's squad.

He scored 22 goals for club and country last season, with 13 of those in the Premier League as Liverpool won the title by 10 points.