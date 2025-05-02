Manchester United, Spurs keep their European dreams alive with 1st-leg wins

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur kept their hopes alive for a major trophy and a Champions League berth with impressive first-leg victories in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, according to Daily Sabah.

United dominated Athletic Bilbao with a 3-0 win at San Mames in Spain, while Tottenham triumphed 3-1 at home against Norway's Bodo/Glimt.

Despite struggling in the Premier League and sitting in the lower half of the table, both teams have a chance to salvage their seasons in Europe's second-tier competition.

With silverware and a spot in next season's Champions League on the line, United delivered one of its best performances of the season, taking a commanding lead over 10-man Bilbao.

Casemiro headed Ruben Amorim's team in front in the 30th minute after a cross from Harry Maguire.

It was 2-0 seven minutes later when Rasmus Hojlund was brought down in the box by Dani Vivian, and a penalty was awarded after a VAR review. Vivian was shown a red card for the foul, and Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot.

Fernandes got his second and United's third in the 45th minute when he ran through on goal and curled a shot past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

The United captain has now scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions this season. According to statistician Opta, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the only Premier League player to have made more goal contributions this term, with 56.

The second leg is at Old Trafford next Thursday, and United is potentially just 90 minutes away from returning to Bilbao, which will host the final on May 21.

The run in Europe is in stark contrast to United's dismal domestic form, which will see it end the season with a club-record low points total and its lowest position in the Premier League era.

Sitting 14th in the standings, United has never looked likely to challenge for Champions League qualification through its league position. But it has saved some spectacular performances for the Europa League – including the epic comeback against Lyon in the quarterfinals when it rallied from 4-2 down in extra time to win 5-4.

Chelsea completed a good night for English teams by beating Djurgarden 4-1 in Sweden in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal. Nicolas Jackson scored twice in the win.

Real Betis won 2-1 against Fiorentina, with on-loan Manchester United forward Antony scoring a goal to maintain his impressive form since moving to Spain.