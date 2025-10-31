Meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish political parties held at YAP headquarters

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 31, a meeting was held between Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Administration of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), and a visiting Turkish delegation led by Mustafa Destici, Chairman of Türkiye’s Great Unity Party (BBP).

The discussion highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations—rooted in National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s “one nation, two states” philosophy, shared historical ties, common national and moral values, friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance—reaching the highest level thanks to the purposeful policies of the two countries’ leaders, President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The importance of fulfilling the obligations outlined in the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, following Azerbaijan’s glorious victory and restoration of territorial integrity, was emphasized in terms of advancing bilateral relations, ensuring regional security, and deepening multilateral cooperation. The active mutual support of both states on international platforms was noted as crucial for safeguarding national interests and achieving strategic goals.

The meeting underscored that Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation across the Turkic world, particularly in strengthening the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an influential power center in the international system and enhancing its role. In this context, the significance of broadening ties among political parties of Turkic states was specially highlighted.

It was also noted that relations between YAP and Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)—which signed a Cooperation Protocol on June 2, 2021, and implemented key joint initiatives based on shared interests—serve as an exemplary model. Future cooperation prospects between YAP and BBP were discussed.