Minister: Ukraine and Azerbaijan to ink new healthcare cooperation agreement

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

“Ukraine and Azerbaijan are expanding their cooperation in the healthcare sector by implementing a joint action plan to exchange knowledge, train personnel, and establish horizontal partnerships between healthcare institutions. Tomorrow, Ukraine and Azerbaijan will sign a new bilateral agreement to further enhance this collaboration,” Ukrainian Minister of Health Viktor Liashko told AZERTAC.

According to Minister Liashko, the new document envisions organizing familiarization and business visits for doctors, conducting joint surgeries, training rehabilitation teams, and holding seminars with expert participation.

The minister noted that the agreement also provides for the development of cooperation in healthcare, medical science, and education through several key initiatives, including joint projects, scientific research, academic and student exchanges, dual diploma programs, and joint training of personnel.

Highlighting plans to strengthen international medical cooperation through academic and scientific partnerships—particularly in experimental, clinical, and preventive medicine—the minister added that discussions are also underway to create opportunities for joint treatment of complex medical cases, including surgical procedures, involving specialists from both countries.

He also underlined that the “Agreement On Cooperation in the Pharmaceutical Industry,” signed between Ukraine and Azerbaijan in 1999, serves as the legal basis for bilateral cooperation in pharmaceutical production and circulation.

The minister further emphasized that Azerbaijan has been actively providing substantial humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the war, including medicines, medical equipment, hospital supplies, energy equipment, and other essential goods. This assistance has involved numerous shipments totaling over 2,100 tons and exceeding $11.5 million in value. Various entities in Azerbaijan, including state agencies, businesses, charitable organizations, and the Ukrainian diaspora, have contributed to these efforts. More than 605 tons of medical equipment, medicines, food, hygiene products, and generators have been sent as part of civic and business initiatives alone, he added.

Minister Liashko also highlighted Azerbaijan’s major reconstruction efforts in the city of Irpin and its support for the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.