Morocco, Azerbaijan explore global healthcare initiatives

Quneitra, October 4, AZERTAC

A conference dedicated to the latest innovations in medicine was held in Moroccan city of Quneitra.

Scientists and representatives of the diplomatic corps attended the event.

Addressing the meeting, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in the healthcare system. He noted that Azerbaijan sent humanitarian and medical aid to more than 80 countries, including international organizations, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touching upon the cooperation in the scientific field, Nazim Samadov noted that Moroccan students have opportunity to study at the Azerbaijan Medical University, as well as benefit from exchange and scientific research programs.

Following the conference, Azerbaijani ambassador was awarded for his contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Shikhali Aliyev

Special Correspondent