The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Oil prices decline in global markets

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Oil prices fell in global markets.

On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude decreased by $0.16, settling at $62.23 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude dropped by $0.11, trading at $58.59 per barrel.

