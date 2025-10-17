Oil prices decline in global markets
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
Oil prices decreased in global markets.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude fell by $0.20 to settle at $60.86 per barrel, while on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude declined by $0.20 to trade at $57.26 per barrel.
