Oil prices surge in global markets
Baku, October 16, AZERTAC
Oil prices increased in global trading on Thursday.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude rose by $0.46 to settle at $62.37 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude gained $0.48, reaching $58.75 per barrel.
