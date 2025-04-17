Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group holds meeting on Strategic Stability in Islamabad

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 17, AZERTAC

The Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group meeting on Strategic Stability was held in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the 15th round of parleys, Pakistan’s Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament), Tahir Andrabi, and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, S.A. Ryabkov, led the respective delegations.

The two sides held detailed discussions on international security, regional and global stability, and various aspects of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation. The parties also exchanged views on matters related to the agenda of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and the Biological Weapons Convention.

Issues concerning space, international information security, and new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, were also discussed.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the convergence of views on a range of topics. In this regard, they decided to maintain close coordination both bilaterally and at relevant international platforms. It was agreed to hold the 16th meeting of the Group next year in Moscow.