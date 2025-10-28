Pakistani Chairman of Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the international parliamentary conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, Head of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Interparliamentary Working Group Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.