Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, September 25, AZERTAC

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to building constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for regional peace and prosperity.

According to media reports, the leaders also discussed Bangladesh's upcoming general elections, reforms introduced by the interim government, the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, trade and investment, and prospects for regional cooperation.

Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences over the recent floods in Pakistan, which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attributed the increasing frequency and intensity of such disasters to the worsening impacts of climate change.

The Pakistani Prime Minister extended an invitation to Professor Yunus to visit Pakistan before the conclusion of the interim government’s tenure in Bangladesh.