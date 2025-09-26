Pakistani Prime Minister thanks Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly

New York, September 26, AZERTAC

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its diplomatic support to his country as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

In his remarks, the Pakistani Prime Minister also thanked China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the UN Secretary-General.

"We won the war and now we seek peace for our region," the Pakistani Premier added.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent