Pashinyan: An unprecedented positive dialogue has been established between Armenia and Turkey
New York, September 27, AZERTAC
“I am pleased to note that in recent years an unprecedented positive dialogue has been established between Armenia and Turkey,”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly. He stated that his meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are regular and at a continuously growing level.
“This is an achievement that I highly value, and I am confident that it will bring positive results in the foreseeable future, namely the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey and the full opening of the interstate border,” Pashinyan added. He said that the opening of the border between the two countries will have a positive impact on the TRIPP project.
