President Ilham Aliyev received President of Senate of Romania VIDEO

On October 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania.

Mircea Abrudean congratulated the head of state on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the signing of a declaration in Washington in the presence of the U.S. President and the initialing of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He expressed hope that these steps would contribute to ensuring peace and development across the region.

Mircea Abrudean expressed his satisfaction with participating in the international parliamentary conference excellently organized by the Milli Majlis in Baku to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Highlighting Azerbaijan and Romania as friends and partners, the Senate President emphasized the broad opportunities for further developing cooperation. He also underscored the importance of interparliamentary ties and collaboration within international parliamentary institutions in advancing bilateral relations.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that the achievements made in this direction hold historical significance for the entire region.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the Agreement signed in Bucharest with the participation of Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia, and Hungary on the Black Sea submarine cable project, highlighting its significance for exporting renewable energy resources from Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states to European markets.

The discussions also covered bilateral cooperation across various sectors.