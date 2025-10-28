President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
“Today’s reality, this day, is a celebration of justice,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district.
Stressing the importance of believing in justice and ensuring it, the head of state added: “Our people both believed in justice and fought for it. We are the owners of these lands. We have expelled the enemy from our lands and are building a wonderful life here today.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica
- 27.10.2025 [20:50]
IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships
- 27.10.2025 [20:17]
OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts
- 27.10.2025 [20:09]
® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!
- 27.10.2025 [19:28]
UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan
- 27.10.2025 [18:41]
Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul
- 27.10.2025 [18:00]
National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [17:49]
Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center
- 27.10.2025 [17:36]
Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run
- 27.10.2025 [16:58]
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference
- 27.10.2025 [16:42]
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims
- 27.10.2025 [16:40]
Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague
- 27.10.2025 [16:39]
“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi
- 27.10.2025 [16:11]
® New CEO appointed to Nar
- 27.10.2025 [16:02]
TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [14:30]
Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project
- 27.10.2025 [14:15]
ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week
- 27.10.2025 [14:03]
bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian
- 27.10.2025 [13:59]