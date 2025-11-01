President Ilham Aliyev: Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria

Baku, Novermber 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the national holiday of Algeria – Revolution Day.

"This historic day, inscribed with golden letters in the heroic chronicle of your country, is a manifestation of the Algerian people's determination for independence and freedom, their unwavering will, national unity, and solidarity.

Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria. We attach great importance to the development of these relations and the expansion of our cooperation.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries—both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms—will continue successfully through our joint efforts.

On this holiday, I wish You robust health, happiness, and success in Your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the fraternal Algerian people.," the letter reads.