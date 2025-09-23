President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Greece at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the historic meeting held in Washington, stressing the significance of these achievements in strengthening regional peace.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and emphasized that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the peace agenda in the region. The President highlighted the importance of the Washington meeting in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted the significant role played by U.S. President Donald Trump in this context. It was underlined that the agreement reached during the Washington meeting on establishing an unimpeded transport corridor between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic holds great importance for regional connectivity.

The sides also acknowledged successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in the energy sector and emphasized the importance of expanding ties in the economy, trade, and tourism, as well as revitalizing the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission.