Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is represented at the 36th session of the Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which kicked off today in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony was addressed by the heads of the hydrometeorological services of CIS countries, as well as Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), who emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing activities aimed at standardizing hydrometeorological observations in the CIS and integrating regional cooperation into international systems.

In his remarks, Nazim Mahmudov, head of Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorological Service, highlighted state programs implemented in the country, including strengthening early warning systems, modernizing observation networks, and expanding global cooperation.

The session’s final decisions are expected to significantly contribute to strengthening hydrometeorological security in the CIS, managing climate risks, and accelerating scientific and technological modernization.

The session will conclude on September 26.