September 27 - Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Hungary

Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, in collaboration with the Association for Youth Integration and Development (AYID), held an online conference dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day.

The event, moderated by chairperson of the AYID Fargana Bayramli, was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Tahir Taghizade, head of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Hungary interparliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of the Hungary-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Hungarian National Assembly Attila Tilki, and Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva.

The speakers highlighted the historical significance of the glorious victory gained by the valiant Azerbaijan Army under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The event provided information about the reasons for the outbreak of the Patriotic War, Armenian armed forces' missile attack that caused the deaths of numerous civilians in Ganja city, Tartar and Barda districts during the war. The importance of the international community's assessment of these attacks was emphasized. The illegal activities carried out by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands during the occupation period, the large-scale mine contamination, the destruction of infrastructure, as well as historical, cultural and religious heritage, and the plundering of natural resources, were also highlighted.

It was noted that the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty contributed to ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The key speakers also hailed Hungary's support for the country's position based on international law.

The conference was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps in Hungary, the country's leading think tanks, the Azerbaijan House in Budapest, and media organizations, as well as Azerbaijani and foreign students studying in Hungary and other countries.

