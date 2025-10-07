President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

On October 7, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Gabala International Airport.

At the airport, President Erdoğan was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.