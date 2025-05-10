The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

President: Patriotic War is chronicle of both professionalism, heroism and national spirit

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

“When the whole society rallies around for a cause, that society is capable of doing great things. This is precisely what makes our people great,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the opening ceremony of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

“We clearly understood and saw which forces supported Armenia, which forces were behind them, and which forces we could and did confront. But this did not deter us. We were already living by the motto “We would rather die than go back”, and the 44-day Patriotic War is a chronicle of both professionalism, heroism and national spirit,” the head of state added.

