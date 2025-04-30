Presidential Library hosts presentation of book "Welcome to Azerbaijan"

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A presentation ceremony for the book “Welcome to Azerbaijan” by Doctor of Philology and Professor Masmakhanim Gaziyeva was held at the Presidential Library of the Administrative Services Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In her opening remarks, Professor Afat Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, spoke about the author, highlighting her academic achievements and invaluable contributions to the promotion of national and spiritual values. She emphasized the importance of the publication in introducing Azerbaijan’s rich culture, history, and modern development to an international audience.

The event continued with the screening of a video showcasing the life and scholarly legacy of Professor Masmakhanim Gaziyeva.

Other speakers highlighted Professor Gaziyeva’s academic and pedagogical work, praising her knowledge, dedication, and personal integrity.

Members of Parliament Gunay Afandiyeva, Aydin Mirzazade, and Hikmet Babaoghlu, as well as Rector of Baku Business University, Professor Ibad Abbasov, Professors Sayali Sadiqova and Bahar Jafarova, Vice-Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Vazeh Asgarov, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of “Bakinskiy rabochiy” newspaper Abulfaz Babazade, and others described “Welcome to Azerbaijan” as a significant contribution to efforts promoting the country in the international information space.

Expressing appreciation for the high-level organization of the event, Professor Masmakhanim Gaziyeva thanked the leadership of the Presidential Library for their support and hospitality.