Projects initiated by Azerbaijan discussed with World Bank Regional Director

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Rolande Pryce, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The sides exchanged views on the progress of projects implemented under cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank in the energy sector, as well as on prospects for future partnership.

Discussions focused on traditional and renewable energy, power infrastructure, energy efficiency, green energy corridors initiated by Azerbaijan, and other potential projects.

The meeting also addressed current experiences and future opportunities for co-financing projects with other international financial institutions.