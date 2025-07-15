Real Madrid sign ex-Man Utd defender Carreras from Benfica

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

Real Madrid have signed Spanish defender Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, BBC reported.

The 22-year-old left-back has joined the Spanish club in a deal worth €50m (£43m) and has signed a six-year contract.

Carreras was part of Real Madrid's youth set-up from 2017 to 2020 before joining Manchester United.

He had spells on loan at Preston and Granada but did not play for the Old Trafford club's first team prior to a switch to Benfica in January 2024.

Carreras initially joined the Portuguese side on loan and then made the move permanent for a reported £5m, external in May 2024.

In announcing his move to Real Madrid, Benfica said, external that Manchester United would receive 20% on anything above how much they paid for the player.

Carreras, who made 68 appearances for Benfica and scored five goals, helped them finish second in the Portuguese top-flight last season and was part of their squad at the Club World Cup.