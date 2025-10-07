Several documents signed at 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Two key documents were signed as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum taking place in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Türkiye's Bilisim Vadisi (IT Valley) signed a Memorandum of Understanding envisaging the implementation of educational events and joint initiatives in key areas such as "green economy", "green technologies" and "green entrepreneurship", as well as environmental protection.

The document was inked by KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and Erkam Tüzgen, General Manager of Bilisim Vadisi.

Notably, the Joint Declaration on the Baku Climate Coalition for the green transition of SMEs was initiated by KOBIA as part of COP29 efforts. The declaration aims to promote a global green movement among SMEs and facilitate their transition to green practices by addressing key challenges. Over 20 international organizations and national institutions from various countries have already joined the declaration.

The second MoU was signed between KOBIA and Malaysia's Halal Development Corporation Berhad. The document, signed by Orkhan Mammadov and Hairol Ariffein Bin Sahari, CEO of the corporation, aims to foster cooperation in areas such as business, investment, export, and halal industry. It also includes plans for knowledge Sharing, exchange of experiences, and implementation of joint training programs.