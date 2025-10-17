Shahin Ismayilov elected Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
Shahin Ismayilov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committe, was elected as the Chair of the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council.
The 4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting held in Baku also addressed the revision of the Council's rules of activity and the nomination of Bureau members.
