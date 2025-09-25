Shusha City State Reserve partially migrates its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding measures for establishing the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) and providing cloud services, is ongoing.

Under the decree, another government institution, the Shusha City State Reserve, has migrated its IT systems to the “Government Cloud.” The institution has partially relocated its information systems and resources to the Baku Main Data Center, operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC.

AzInTelecom has provided the Shusha City State Reserve with cloud services such as Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service).

This ensures the high availability of the institution’s critical systems.

About the “Government Cloud” Project

The “Government Cloud” project is being implemented by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. Within the framework of the project, the full or partial migration of state institutions’ IT systems to the Main Data Center in Baku and the Backup Data Center in Yevlakh is carried out. As a result of the migration, the IT costs of institutions are reduced, and information systems are placed in a single centralized location within the country. Enhanced information security and 24/7 monitoring services are ensured.