Shusha City State Reserve partially migrates its IT systems to “Government Cloud”
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding measures for establishing the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) and providing cloud services, is ongoing.
Under the decree, another government institution, the Shusha City State Reserve, has migrated its IT systems to the “Government Cloud.” The institution has partially relocated its information systems and resources to the Baku Main Data Center, operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC.
AzInTelecom has provided the Shusha City State Reserve with cloud services such as Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service).
This ensures the high availability of the institution’s critical systems.
About the “Government Cloud” Project
The “Government Cloud” project is being implemented by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. Within the framework of the project, the full or partial migration of state institutions’ IT systems to the Main Data Center in Baku and the Backup Data Center in Yevlakh is carried out. As a result of the migration, the IT costs of institutions are reduced, and information systems are placed in a single centralized location within the country. Enhanced information security and 24/7 monitoring services are ensured.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss cultural collaboration
- 24.09.2025 [20:27]
Tashkent hosts computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025
- 24.09.2025 [20:03]
Azerbaijani delegation joins "Partner 2025" Belgrade fair
- 24.09.2025 [19:54]
Azerbaijani and Serbian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement
- 24.09.2025 [19:44]
Liverpool prepare new deal for record-breaker after historic derby moment
- 24.09.2025 [19:42]
Amazon to close its UK grocery stores
- 24.09.2025 [19:28]
Baku to host 2nd AZHAB Forum
- 24.09.2025 [18:53]
Azerbaijan to support African countries in climate diplomacy
- 24.09.2025 [18:47]
Projects initiated by Azerbaijan discussed with World Bank Regional Director
- 24.09.2025 [18:41]
Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia
- 24.09.2025 [18:28]
SAP and OpenAI partner to launch sovereign OpenAI for Germany
- 24.09.2025 [18:21]
Azerbaijan, Serbia explore trade, investment and energy cooperation
- 24.09.2025 [17:53]
Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan
- 24.09.2025 [17:48]
Azerbaijan and Hungary ink cultural cooperation program
- 24.09.2025 [17:30]
Baku hosts inauguration of ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix 2025
- 24.09.2025 [17:28]
Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations
- 24.09.2025 [17:19]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [16:52]
Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN
- 24.09.2025 [16:46]
Russian athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games
- 24.09.2025 [16:30]
Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Laos sign MoU
- 24.09.2025 [15:13]
Lachin hosts meeting of Working Group on Environment
- 24.09.2025 [15:09]
Azerbaijan, Albania hold political consultations
- 24.09.2025 [14:45]
Uzbekistan aims to become upper-middle-income country by 2030: president
- 24.09.2025 [14:35]
Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day celebrated in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [14:30]
Bulgaria and US University sign agreement on rare Earth elements exploration
- 24.09.2025 [14:27]
® Bakcell is a partner of the region’s most prestigious innovation summit
- 24.09.2025 [13:38]
Nasa plans first crewed Moon mission in 50 years for February 2026
- 24.09.2025 [13:20]
Climate Summit 2025: The path to COP30
- 24.09.2025 [12:51]
Fenerbahçe set for stern Zagreb test in Europa League opener
- 24.09.2025 [12:34]
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland hold talks
- 24.09.2025 [11:41]
Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait hold 4th political consultations
- 24.09.2025 [11:36]
New York hosts 6th Caspian Business Forum
- 24.09.2025 [10:55]
Italian actress and star of The Leopard Claudia Cardinale dies aged 87
- 24.09.2025 [10:51]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 24.09.2025 [10:50]