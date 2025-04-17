Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, visited the Alley of Martyrs and the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade.

Tanja Fajon first visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, placing a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

She then laid flowers at the monument to Mehdi Huseynzade, Hero of the Soviet Union, who displayed extraordinary bravery in the fight against fascism during World War II.