SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

As part of the 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between SOCAR and the German company Uniper, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Uniper Global Commodities SE Carsten Poppinga.

The sides hailed the long-standing and fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper. They discussed the companies’ strategic development goals and reviewed achievements to date.

The meeting highlighted Uniper’s role as one of the main partners in the purchase of Azerbaijani gas and its delivery to the European market. The sides also exchanged views on the possible purchase of additional gas volumes from SOCAR.

Discussions further focused on expanding cooperation in the upstream sector, promoting the exchange of knowledge and experience, and other issues of mutual interest.