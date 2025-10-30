Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament meets with Speaker of UAE Federal National Council

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting began with a one-on-one discussion between Sahiba Gafarova and Saqr Ghobash, followed by an expanded session with the participation of delegations from both sides.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed confidence that the first official visit of the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council to Azerbaijan would further strengthen friendly relations, expand cooperation, and deepen interparliamentary ties between the two countries.

The officials hailed the current state of relations, underscoring the strong historical, religious, and cultural bonds between the nations, and emphasized the importance of maintaining an active political dialogue through high-level reciprocal visits and signed agreements.

Highlighting that bilateral relations have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership through the efforts of both leaders, the Speakers noted that this partnership continues to grow, particularly through collaboration on renewable energy projects.

Saqr Ghobash, expressing his satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the international parliamentary conference, underlined his country’s strong commitment to advancing bilateral relations.

The UAE Speaker shared his impressions from the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, stressing that the mutual respect and trust between the two leaders serve as a solid foundation for the strong political and economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of interparliamentary relations and discussed the further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation signed between the legislative bodies.