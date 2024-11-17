Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Uzbek counterpart

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Tanzila Narbayeva, Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Parliamentary Meeting organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union as part of COP29 in Baku.

Speaker Gafarova expressed her gratitude to Tanzila Narbayeva for attending this important event and for her speech at the meeting.

The two speakers emphasized the indispensability of global cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, with a particular focus on the crucial role of parliaments in this regard.

During the conversation, Speaker Gafarova highlighted the strong relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, noting that the mutual visits of the Presidents and the high-level discussions have significantly contributed to advancing comprehensive relations between the two nations.

Speaker Gafarova also underlined the importance of the documents signed to date, which are aimed at furthering cooperation and deepening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

She expressed her satisfaction with the visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan for COP29 and the meeting held between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 13. During this meeting, a ceremony to inaugurate a sewing factory in Khankendi was held via videoconference, with the leaders of both countries in attendance.

According to Speaker Gafarova, the assistance from Uzbekistan in building a school in Fuzuli and establishing the new enterprise in Khankendi, which will employ thousands, is a testament to the fraternal relations between the two nations.

She also emphasized the successful development of collaboration between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with inter-parliamentary friendship groups actively contributing to strengthening bilateral ties. The MPs from both countries are also engaging in fruitful collaboration within international parliamentary organizations.

Speaker Tanzila Narbayeva expressed her gratitude for the meeting and the invitation to such a momentous event, congratulating Azerbaijan on the successful organization of COP29. She highlighted the importance of the issues discussed at COP29 for the future of the entire world.

Both speakers emphasized the role of legislative assemblies in the development of relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and the significance of reciprocal visits by parliamentary delegations.

Tanzila Narbayeva fondly recalled her previous meetings with Sahiba Gafarova, noting the significance of these encounters in strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of shared interest.