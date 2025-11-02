Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament participates in opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum

Baku, November 2, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova participated in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum during her working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The event was attended by state, government, and parliamentary leaders from various countries. President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi delivered a welcoming speech.

The opening ceremony continued with an artistic program reflecting Egyptian culture, followed by the exhibition of the museum’s most iconic artifacts.

The Grand Egyptian Museum showcases exhibits from different periods of Egyptian civilization and features more than 100,000 artifacts.