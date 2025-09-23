Speaker of Serbian National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
On September 23, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Ana Brnabić arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, Ana Brnabić was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljević, and other officials.
