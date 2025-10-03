Sustainability Careers Fair organized within Baku Climate Action Week

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

A Sustainability Careers Fair is organized within the Baku Climate Action Week.

The Sustainability Careers Fair serves as a dynamic and engaging platform that connects university students with professionals working in the field of sustainability across sectors such as business, consultancy, technology, energy, environment, circular economy. It aims to raise awareness, spark interest, and inspire career choices aligned with sustainable development and climate action.

The exhibition will feature representatives from various companies and organizations presenting their activities, commitment to sustainability, and projects. It will also include panel discussions on addressing issues such as addressing the growing demand for a skilled workforce to drive the green and resilient economy, empowering youth to view sustainability as a viable and exciting career path, and showcasing career opportunities across business, consultancy, technology, energy, environment, and circular economy, connecting university students with sustainability professionals through interactive engagement.