Sustainability Careers Fair organized within Baku Climate Action Week
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
A Sustainability Careers Fair is organized within the Baku Climate Action Week.
The Sustainability Careers Fair serves as a dynamic and engaging platform that connects university students with professionals working in the field of sustainability across sectors such as business, consultancy, technology, energy, environment, circular economy. It aims to raise awareness, spark interest, and inspire career choices aligned with sustainable development and climate action.
The exhibition will feature representatives from various companies and organizations presenting their activities, commitment to sustainability, and projects. It will also include panel discussions on addressing issues such as addressing the growing demand for a skilled workforce to drive the green and resilient economy, empowering youth to view sustainability as a viable and exciting career path, and showcasing career opportunities across business, consultancy, technology, energy, environment, and circular economy, connecting university students with sustainability professionals through interactive engagement.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final
- 02.10.2025 [20:26]
® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!
- 02.10.2025 [19:24]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
- 02.10.2025 [19:11]
SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer
- 02.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program
- 02.10.2025 [18:31]
Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
- 02.10.2025 [17:26]
Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU
- 02.10.2025 [17:23]
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph
- 02.10.2025 [16:31]
Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police
- 02.10.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana
- 02.10.2025 [16:12]
Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B
- 02.10.2025 [16:09]
First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant
- 02.10.2025 [15:37]
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- 02.10.2025 [15:18]
Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi
- 02.10.2025 [15:13]
Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan
- 02.10.2025 [15:12]
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage
- 02.10.2025 [15:00]
Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games
- 02.10.2025 [14:57]
Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72
- 02.10.2025 [14:56]
Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum
- 02.10.2025 [14:34]
Baku Dialogue highlights enduring strength of Azerbaijan–UK relations
- 02.10.2025 [13:44]
Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses
- 02.10.2025 [13:43]
Brain shape changes could offer early warning signs of dementia
- 02.10.2025 [13:31]
® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus
- 02.10.2025 [13:28]
Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity
- 02.10.2025 [13:04]
Media representatives visit Shusha and Khankendi as part of 3rd CIS Games
- 02.10.2025 [12:51]
Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 02.10.2025 [12:47]
Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan
- 02.10.2025 [12:12]
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation
- 02.10.2025 [12:08]