The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

From October 14 to 16, within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week at the Baku Expo Center, the 5th Anniversary “Rebuild Karabakh” Exhibition will, for the first time, host the “Karabakh Cup” – National Culinary Heritage Championship.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Rebuild Karabakh Exhibition, and this milestone will be reflected in the exhibition’s event program.

The Rebuild Karabakh Exhibition has become an important platform for the preservation and promotion of the region’s cultural heritage. The National Culinary Heritage Championship – Karabakh Cup, dedicated to Karabakh cuisine and the promotion of national culinary traditions, will present the rich culture of Karabakh to the international community.

The Championship is organized with the support of Caspian Event Organisers and the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association – an official member of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) and its Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee.

Within the framework of the “Karabakh Cup,” participants will compete in the preparation of traditional pilaf (plov), dolma, poultry, meat and fish dishes, as well as in modern interpretations of Karabakh cuisine. The program will also include a regional desserts showcase and a food sculpture exhibition on the theme of “Karabakh.”

For partners, the championship provides extensive opportunities to promote their products to both professionals and culinary enthusiasts. In addition to presenting their products to the championship participants, partners will also be able to showcase them to exhibition visitors. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to display and use their products during master classes at dedicated spaces within their stands.

At Rebuild Karabakh, companies will present their latest projects and solutions in construction and infrastructure, energy and green technologies, agriculture, and security.

Institutions supporting the event include the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku City Executive Power, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the State Housing Construction Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MİDA), the Karabakh Revival Fund, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The Official Digital Solutions Partner of the “Rebuild Karabakh” Exhibition is AzInTelecom.

The General Sponsor of the Caspian Construction Week is PMD Group, one of Azerbaijan’s leading companies specializing in real estate development, investment, and management. The Official Bank is PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution. The Official Hotel of Caspian Construction Week is Absheron Hotel Group. The Official Hotel Partners of the autumn exhibitions 2025 include Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. Gloria Flowers and Buketeria are the Official Florist Partners, while Greenwich Travel Club serves as the Official Travel Partner. Other partners include AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services.

The organisers of Caspian Construction Week are Iteca Caspian, Caspian Event Organisers, and their international partners ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU
  • 02.10.2025 [17:23]

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe
  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara
  • 02.10.2025 [16:38]

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara

Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana
  • 02.10.2025 [16:12]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana

Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan
  • 02.10.2025 [15:12]

Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum
  • 02.10.2025 [14:34]

Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum

Baku Dialogue highlights enduring strength of Azerbaijan–UK relations
  • 02.10.2025 [13:44]

Baku Dialogue highlights enduring strength of Azerbaijan–UK relations

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus
  • 02.10.2025 [13:28]

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

Oil prices rise in global markets
  • 02.10.2025 [10:30]

Oil prices rise in global markets

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen

  • [17:29]

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • [17:26]

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU

  • [17:23]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

  • [16:50]

Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake

  • [16:45]

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

  • [16:45]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda

  • [16:40]

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples

  • [16:39]

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara

  • [16:38]

Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph

  • [16:31]

Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police

  • [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana

  • [16:12]

Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B

  • [16:09]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen

  • [15:44]
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant

  • [15:37]

To His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • [15:20]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • [15:18]

Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

  • [15:18]

Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi

  • [15:13]

Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan

  • [15:12]

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage

  • [15:00]

Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games

  • [14:57]

Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72

  • [14:56]

Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week

  • [14:40]

Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum

  • [14:34]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

Baku Dialogue highlights enduring strength of Azerbaijan–UK relations

  • [13:44]

Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses

  • [13:43]

Speaker of Spanish parliament informed about peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [13:41]

Brain shape changes could offer early warning signs of dementia

  • [13:31]

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

  • [13:28]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the core principles Azerbaijan also shares

  • [13:18]

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

  • [13:04]

Media representatives visit Shusha and Khankendi as part of 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:51]

Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:47]
Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan

  • [12:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

  • [12:08]

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

  • [12:05]

‘Hot debates about hot topics’, a strength not a weakness, says UNGA80 president

  • [11:44]

Life-size rock art points the way to oldest human inhabitants of Saudi Arabia — and the desert oases they used

  • [11:40]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents

  • [11:39]

13 people killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan

  • [11:14]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer claims gold medal

  • [11:11]

Italian media outlets highlight President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • [10:49]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:30]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • [10:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabağ football club

  • 01.10.2025 [23:49]

Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League

  • 01.10.2025 [23:15]

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

  • 01.10.2025 [20:56]

Four Azerbaijani athletes qualify for 3rd CIS Games final in trampoline gymnastics

  • 01.10.2025 [20:46]

Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists

  • 01.10.2025 [20:33]

Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos

  • 01.10.2025 [20:24]

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

  • 01.10.2025 [20:12]

18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025

  • 01.10.2025 [19:59]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

  • 01.10.2025 [19:58]

Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

  • 01.10.2025 [19:35]

® With the sponsorship of Bir ecosystem, INMerge Innovation Summit successfully concludes

  • 01.10.2025 [19:08]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

Baku hosts presentation ceremony of first "IRONMAN 70.3 Baku” international triathlon race

  • 01.10.2025 [18:53]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts training within NATO program

  • 01.10.2025 [18:41]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

  • 01.10.2025 [17:51]

Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • 01.10.2025 [17:36]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals

  • 01.10.2025 [17:21]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart

  • 01.10.2025 [17:19]
First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO

First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO

Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy

  • 01.10.2025 [17:03]

Prospect of life on Saturn’s moons rises after discovery of organic substances

  • 01.10.2025 [17:02]

ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 01.10.2025 [16:58]

Italian expert: Azerbaijan's role in Italy's energy balance will further increase –  INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [16:47]

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

  • 01.10.2025 [16:29]

Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final

  • 01.10.2025 [16:09]

UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war

  • 01.10.2025 [16:05]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

  • 01.10.2025 [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

  • 01.10.2025 [16:01]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

  • 01.10.2025 [15:20]

President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

  • 01.10.2025 [15:07]

Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter

  • 01.10.2025 [15:06]

Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024

  • 01.10.2025 [14:59]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

  • 01.10.2025 [14:24]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [13:53]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

  • 01.10.2025 [13:40]

A new stage in Azerbaijan’s aviation: Heydar Aliyev International Airport joins global innovation map

  • 01.10.2025 [13:31]

® Nar sees changes in its management team

  • 01.10.2025 [13:16]

Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [12:32]

Scientists have discovered 63 new young asteroid families

  • 01.10.2025 [12:26]

“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up

  • 01.10.2025 [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation leaves for South Africa on working visit

  • 01.10.2025 [11:44]

® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes

  • 01.10.2025 [11:42]

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

  • 01.10.2025 [11:41]

Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

  • 01.10.2025 [11:39]

Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation

  • 01.10.2025 [11:32]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 01.10.2025 [11:28]