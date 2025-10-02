Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

From October 14 to 16, within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week at the Baku Expo Center, the 5th Anniversary “Rebuild Karabakh” Exhibition will, for the first time, host the “Karabakh Cup” – National Culinary Heritage Championship.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Rebuild Karabakh Exhibition, and this milestone will be reflected in the exhibition’s event program.

The Rebuild Karabakh Exhibition has become an important platform for the preservation and promotion of the region’s cultural heritage. The National Culinary Heritage Championship – Karabakh Cup, dedicated to Karabakh cuisine and the promotion of national culinary traditions, will present the rich culture of Karabakh to the international community.

The Championship is organized with the support of Caspian Event Organisers and the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association – an official member of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) and its Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee.

Within the framework of the “Karabakh Cup,” participants will compete in the preparation of traditional pilaf (plov), dolma, poultry, meat and fish dishes, as well as in modern interpretations of Karabakh cuisine. The program will also include a regional desserts showcase and a food sculpture exhibition on the theme of “Karabakh.”

For partners, the championship provides extensive opportunities to promote their products to both professionals and culinary enthusiasts. In addition to presenting their products to the championship participants, partners will also be able to showcase them to exhibition visitors. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to display and use their products during master classes at dedicated spaces within their stands.

At Rebuild Karabakh, companies will present their latest projects and solutions in construction and infrastructure, energy and green technologies, agriculture, and security.

Institutions supporting the event include the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku City Executive Power, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the State Housing Construction Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MİDA), the Karabakh Revival Fund, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The Official Digital Solutions Partner of the “Rebuild Karabakh” Exhibition is AzInTelecom.

The General Sponsor of the Caspian Construction Week is PMD Group, one of Azerbaijan's leading companies specializing in real estate development, investment, and management. The Official Bank is PASHA Bank, the country's leading corporate financial institution.

The organisers of Caspian Construction Week are Iteca Caspian, Caspian Event Organisers, and their international partners ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC.