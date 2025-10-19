TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

Ankara, October 19, AZERTAC

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

In his social media post, the Northern Cyprus leader stated: “I heartily congratulate friendly Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. I convey the love, greetings, and congratulations of the Turkish Cypriot people to my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and all the Azerbaijani people.”

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent