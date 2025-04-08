Trump says US defense budget to amount to one trillion dollars
Baku, April 8, AZERTAC
The US administration has prepared a defense budget amounting to approximately one trillion dollars, TASS reports citing President Donald Trump.
"We also essentially approved a budget, which is in the vicinity of a trillion dollars. One trillion dollars, and nobody’s seen anything like it. We have to build our military, and we’re very cost-conscious, but the military is something that we have to build, and we have to be strong, because you got a lot of bad forces out there now," he said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was present at the meeting, but he did not immediately comment on the president’s words about the defense budget. He later published a post on his X page saying: "Coming soon: the first trillion dollar for the Department of Defense budget. US President Donald Trump is rebuilding our military - and fast."
According to US media, Trump and Hegseth's comments on the defense budget came as a surprise, as the project was not expected to be presented until late May at the earliest. The 2024 defense budget amounted to 841 billion dollars.
