TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

On October 28, Zheenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with a delegation led by Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), in Bishkek.

Minister Kulubaev congratulated Ramil Hasan on his appointment as TURKPA Secretary General, emphasizing the Kyrgyz Republic’s commitment to advancing Turkic cooperation institutions, with TURKPA serving as a key platform for parliamentary diplomacy.

In response, Secretary General Hasan expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the TURKPA delegation and acknowledged Kyrgyz support for the Assembly’s activities and initiatives. He briefed the Minister on TURKPA’s work and discussed further strengthening cooperation with the Foreign Ministries of Turkic states.

The discussions also focused on upcoming events, including the 15th plenary session of TURKPA, scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stable and long-term collaboration within the Assembly.