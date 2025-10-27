TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On October 27, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan met with Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), in Istanbul.

Baghdad Amreyev congratulated Ramil Hasan on assuming his duties and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, Amreyev briefed the TURKPA delegation on the mission and goals of the TIF, emphasizing the Fund’s role in strengthening economic cooperation and investment connectivity among the Turkic states, and highlighting its commitment to supporting joint projects.

Ramil Hasan, in turn, underlined the importance of deepening collaboration between TURKPA and the TIF to ensure the alignment of economic and legislative initiatives.

The sides agreed to maintain close ties and explore specific mechanisms for cooperation between the two organizations.